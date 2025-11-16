UPDATE: Man killed in crash during police chase identified

SHELBY COUNTY — A man is dead and a woman is seriously injured after a police chase ended in a crash in Shelby County on Saturday, a spokesperson with the City of Sidney confirmed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told Sidney police that flock cameras caught a vehicle involved in an armed robbery driving westbound on State Route 47 around 4 p.m.

Officers soon found the car at the Clark gas station on Michigan Street near Interstate 75.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the driver as Tre’Sean L. Clemons, 25, of Kettering.

The spokesperson said Clemons immediately left the gas station when officers arrived on scene.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but Clemons reportedly sped off on SR-47, prompting a chase.

The car crashed and rolled multiple times in the 5000 block of Cardo Road in Shelby County, the spokesperson said.

Clemons was pronounced dead on scene, according to OSHP.

Clemons’ passenger, a 19-year-old Piqua woman, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sidney Police Department.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

