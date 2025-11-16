Officers investigating reported shooting in Beavercreek neighborhood

BEAVERCREEK — Officers are investigating a reported shooting in a Beavercreek neighborhood late Saturday night.

The incident was reported in the 3000 block of Harry Truman Drive after 11:30 p.m., according to a Beavercreek Police dispatcher.

Photos from the scene showed several police officers from different departments blocking the area.

The dispatcher told News Center 7 that this is an active investigation and couldn’t provide additional information.

We have contacted the Beavercreek Police Department to learn if anyone was injured and if any arrests were made.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

