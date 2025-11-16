1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Miamisburg neighborhood

MIAMISBURG — One person was arrested after a SWAT standoff in a Miamisburg neighborhood Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the incident happened on Tranquil Drive around 8 p.m. after a domestic violence incident escalated, according to a Miamisburg police sergeant on scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

A man reportedly made threats to his wife, during which he talked about self-harm and harming law enforcement officers.

When police arrived on scene, they evacuated neighboring homes as a precaution.

The sergeant said they got the man out of the house about 20 minutes after SWAT arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The suspect was arrested on aggravated menacing and domestic violence charges, according to the sergeant. His identity wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group