Court docs reveal new information about ‘shootout’ at UD Halloween party; 4 arrests made

DAYTON — Federal court documents reveal new information about a shooting at a Halloween party on the University of Dayton’s campus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Court records filed in the Southern District of Ohio indicate that federal investigators said this incident was a “shootout.”

>>RELATED: Police announce 4 additional arrests stemming from shooting in UD student neighborhood

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dylan Hiner, 19, is facing federal weapons charges in connection with the shooting, according to court records.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 19-year-old student was shot along Evanston Avenue during a party in the UD student neighborhood on November 1. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

UD students Emma Tams and Keira Fortunato were at home relaxing when they heard the gunfire.

“I was not counting, but I think beyond 10 or so,” Tams said.

She said it made her go into a panic.

“I immediately was, like, trying to find out, like, where my friends were, who I knew, who were out,” Tams said.

News Center 7 obtained federal court documents about this case that identified Hiner as one of four people charged.

A 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old boy were also arrested in connection with this shooting. Their identities haven’t been released at this time.

None of the people facing charges is affiliated with the University of Dayton.

A spokesperson with Dayton police said three of the four arrested are believed to have a direct involvement in the shooting.

However, questions remain about whether any of the people arrested are believed to be the person who shot the student.

Federal records indicate that investigators reviewed security camera footage on Evanston Avenue to identify the suspects.

According to the documents, “Surveillance cameras then captured the individual wearing light colored pants and a dark jacket holding a black object in his right hand and then what appeared to be a flash come from the front of it. This same individual was then observed running between the houses eastbound and the northbound on Evanston Avenue continuing to fire approximately 7-10 shots.”

The cameras also captured footage of a group of people inside a sedan in the parking lot behind 15 Evanston Avenue.

“Specifically, detectives observed the back seat driver side passenger, and the front seat passenger draw dark objects from their persons and/or vehicle. These individuals then point these dark objects in the direction of the initial shots fired and multiple flashes were observed coming from the passenger compartments of the gray/silver sedan,” court records said.

University of Dayton students said it’s hard to know that a shootout happened in their neighborhood.

“I think that’s definitely a problem, like having people who are like, so young and people who are not like going to the school,” Tams said.

Fortunato said it makes her question everything moving forward.

“Do we really even want to be out during that, just in case something like this happens again, I don’t even want to risk that,” she said.

Tams added that she is hoping to hear what the university will do after hearing this new information.

“I would honestly just want to hear, like, how they plan to deal with it,” Tams said.

The University of Dayton will hold a town hall meeting on Sunday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson learned that students will likely express their concerns about the situation at this meeting.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group