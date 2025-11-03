University of Dayton student recovering after being injured in reported shooting on campus

UNIVERSITY OF DAYTON — A University of Dayton student is recovering at the hospital after they were injured in a reported shooting on campus late Saturday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 spoke with students who were on campus when the shots rang out. They describe what they saw and heard LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Students who spoke to News Center 7 described the late-night shooting as frightening.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday, on Evanston Ave, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

A University of Dayton student was injured and was taken to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Their injuries were non-life-threatening, according to university officials. The student is now recovering with family.

John Hall, a UD student who was on campus when the shots rang out, described the chaotic moments after the shooting.

“We ducked down, everyone was,” Hall said. “It was people at all the houses down there. Everyone was freaking out. We’re texting everyone, making sure they’re okay.”

The incident remains under investigation by UD Public Safety and Dayton police.

If you have information regarding the incident, contact UD Public Safety at 937-229-2121.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group