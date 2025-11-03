2 juveniles killed after losing control of ATV, crashing

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Two juveniles were killed after their ATV crashed into a bench and parked car.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that they are investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred in the Fayette Township area of Lawrence County on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that two juveniles were riding an ATV when they lost control of the vehicle, striking a bench and a parked car.

Both juveniles were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

