Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

Around 12:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5800 block of Kendon Street on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicated that there were heavy flames showing from the roof of the house.

Both Dayton Fire Department crews and Butler Township Fire crews responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Everyone is believed to have been able to evacuate the house, according to the sergeant.

This is a developing story.

