UPDATE: Motorcyclist dead after crash on busy Springfield road

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 11:45 P.M.

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Springfield on Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Springfield Police and medics responded around 8:17 p.m. to the Route 40 overpass near the Water Street overpass.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson said that a traffic reconstruction team was at the crash scene.

Sgt. Derek Smith confirmed to Patterson that a motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

“The motorcyclist was westbound on the overpass when he lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guard rail,” said Sgt. Smith. “One adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the only rider in this crash.”

He told Patterson that witnesses called 911 and notified them about the crash.

The coroner responded to the crash scene. The next of kin has not yet been notified.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group