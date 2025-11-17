Member of well-known Ohio family shot, killed by police

ADAMS COUNTY — A member of a prominent Ohio family was shot and killed by police after a chase on Friday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Adams and Morgan County Coroner identified the man involved as Christopher Lindner, the son of Carl Lindner III.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call from “a citizen concerned for their safety,” around 3 p.m. on Friday, our media partners reported.

This call led to a police chase involving the sheriff’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lindner eventually got out of the car and went inside a house along Brush Creek Road, an OSHP spokesperson told WCPO-9.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was asked to surrender several times, but reportedly came out of the house with a gun.

At that time, he was shot by police officers, according to WCPO-9.

It is unclear if Lindner fired any shots or which law enforcement officers fired the shots at him.

Lindner was pronounced dead on scene, WCPO-9 reported.

An OSHP trooper had a minor injury, but it was not related to the shooting.

The Lindners are a prominent family in Cincinnati that has been involved in multiple businesses, including American Financial Group, the Cincinnati Reds, United Dairy Farmers, Chiquita Brands International and more, WCPO-9 reported.

Carl Lindner III is the current CEO and majority owner of FC Cincinnati and the co-CEO of American Financial Group.

WCPO-9 obtained a statement from the family regarding Christopher’s death Sunday evening.

“Our family is deeply saddened and devastated by the death of Christopher David Lindner. Christopher was a loving, kind, Christ Jesus follower, husband, and father of four who has suffered from mental illness. We thank you for your prayers and appreciate giving us time to grieve,” the family said.

In 2019, Christopher Lindner was charged after being “photographed pointing a handgun” at Tabitha Lindner, WCPO-9 reported.

He pleaded not guilty to an aggravated menacing charge, which was dismissed around six months later.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group