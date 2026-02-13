Student-run store, spirit shop to open at Beavercreek High School

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek City Schools is gearing up to open a new student-run school store.

The Beaver’s Den, a store and spirit shop, will officially open next week at Beavercreek High School, allowing students to apply classroom knowledge to business operations through hands-on learning.

Students involved in the project managed every phase of the store’s development before the scheduled opening. Their work included creating a comprehensive business plan, designing products, and managing inventory. Students are also responsible for preparing the store for daily operations.

The store also has a partnership with Creek Industries, a vocational program within the district for students with special needs. This collaboration is designed to offer inclusive work-based learning opportunities.

The Beaver’s Den will offer customized Beavercreek spirit wear and commonly used school supplies.

The store was developed through the district’s Business and Administrative Services Career Technical Education pathway and funded through an Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Career Tech Equipment Grant.

“This project is a powerful example of how Career Technical Education prepares students for life beyond the classroom,” Superintendent Paul Otten said. “Students are gaining authentic experience in business operations, customer service, collaboration, and leadership—all while building school pride and community connections.”

A grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 18.

