Dillard’s sets opening date for Beavercreek location

BEAVERCREEK — A new big box retailer is expected to open its doors next month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dillard’s, which is moving into the former Macy’s location inside the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, is currently expecting to host its soft opening on March 14 and its grand opening on March 19.

Store managers told News Center 7 that they are looking to fill about 100 positions, including 30 full-time sales associates.

TRENDING STORIES:

Assistant store manager Amanda Locks said this has been the first time she’s been part of a store opening.

“I’ve never been part of a store opening before, so it’s very exciting to be part of,” she said. “And like the enthusiasm that we’ve seen in the community coming into a brand new market is just so heartening to see.”

Locks said that Dillard’s will bring luxury brands and items.

She added that the chain, which is headquartered in Arkansas, has always prided itself on making smart decisions with merchandise and taking care of employees. The result, she said, is a successful strategy that has allowed Dillard’s to open several new locations in the last few years.

“I think a lot of that is that we have committed ourselves to making the right choices on merchandise-wise. So, we’re not, you know, taking extremely heavy markdowns like some of our competitors do,” Locks said. “And then we also, again, we’re so committed to our people and, you know, retaining a really good quality staff that we don’t lose a lot of money there as well.”

Information on job openings for the new location can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group