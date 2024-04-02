Local

STAY INFORMED: Latest delays and closings

By WHIO Staff

School closings and delays

By WHIO Staff

Several schools have announced they are either dismissing early or closing today due to the threat of severe weather.

Troy Christian Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and Triad Local Schools in Champaign County is closed today.

News Center 7 previously reported that Sidney City Schools will also be dismissing early today.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article

Eclipse Watch 2024

Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Most Read