STAY INFORMED: Latest delays and closings

Several schools have announced they are either dismissing early or closing today due to the threat of severe weather.

Troy Christian Schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and Triad Local Schools in Champaign County is closed today.

News Center 7 previously reported that Sidney City Schools will also be dismissing early today.

