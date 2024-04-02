Local

School to dismiss early in Sidney today due to possible severe weather

By WHIO Staff

SHELBY COUNTY — Classes will be dismissed early today at a Shelby County school district.

Sidney City Schools announced on social media Monday night that they will be dismissing classes two hours early due to possible severe weather.

The district also said that there will be no afternoon preschool and Latchkey will also be closed this afternoon.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists will be tracking the chance for severe weather today.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn will have the latest on this system this morning starting at 4:25 a.m. on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

