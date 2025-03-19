Statewide Tornado Drill to occur today

OHIO — A statewide Tornado Drill will occur today.

The Statewide Tornado Drill will occur Wednesday at 9:50 a.m., according to the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

This drill is in addition to the normal testing done monthly on the first Monday of each month at noon.

The drill will last for approximately 3 minutes.

People are encouraged to practice their safe sheltering plans at this time, according to the Ohio Committee For Severe Weather Awareness.

Statewide Tornado Drill Ohio (Ohio Committee For Severe Weather Awareness)

