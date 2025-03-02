Statewide burn ban in effect for next 3 months

OHIO — A Statewide daytime burn ban is in effect for the next three months.

During the months of March, April, and May, Ohio has a statewide burn ban.

This means that open burning is not allowed during the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ban is in place because of increased fire risk due to dry vegetation, low humidity, and daytime winds, according to the Brookville Fire Department.

The ban also occurs in October and November in the fall for the same reasons.

If open burning during legal hours, always have a means to readily extinguish the fire, never leave it unattended, and notify your local fire department beforehand.

The springtime burn ban will be lifted after May 31.

You can learn more about Ohio’s outdoor fire laws here.

