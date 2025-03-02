Former Ohio police officer sentenced to 5 years probation for tampering with evidence

WEST CHESTER — A former Ohio police officer will serve community control rather than going to prison for tampering with evidence in a death investigation.

Last week, a Butler County Judge sentenced 47-year-old Michelle Berling to five years of community control, our news partners WCPO-9 TV reported.

She will be serving her time under probation and through monthly community service.

Butler County judge Kelly Heile ruled that if Berling violated any of the conditions of her sentence, she could face up to 3 years in prison.

“I think Judge Heile was very fair in what she did,” Berling’s attorney, Stew Mathews said. “Appreciate it very much and Michelle appreciates it and I think it was appropriate and justice was served.”

In January, Berling pleaded guilty to one tampering charge, a third-degree felony, and the others were dismissed in exchange for the plea.

The sentence stems from the death investigation of Brittany Sands in June on Schumacher Park Drive, where Berling altered Flock camera data and images, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

Berling was placed on paid administrative leave when the investigation began in August, but she later resigned.

The court received several victim impact statements from Sands’ family, while some were in support of Berling.

In a letter to the judge, Sands’ mother, Rebecca McMurray, asked for truth and transparency, WCPO-9 TV reported.

Medical records show Berling dealt with mental health issues, and she told Heile on Monday that she’s been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for a while and that she’s been working on it.

Berling had a 22-year career with the West Chester Police Department. She also spent several years with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the West Chester Fire Department.

