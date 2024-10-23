State troopers use aerial support to combat speeding and reckless driving in construction zones

HARRISON TWP. — Drivers told News Center 7 that speeding and reckless driving are a problem in the construction zones on I-75 in Montgomery County.
Today, troopers, deputies, and officers with Dayton Police worked to slow drivers down to reduce crashes in construction zones.
News Center 7′s John Bedell strapped in with state troopers in the air and on the ground for an exclusive look at what law enforcement found beginning at 6 pm on News Center 7.
The project started by deputizing a group of Dayton officers on traffic details to help with this initiative.
