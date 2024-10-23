State troopers use aerial support to combat speeding and reckless driving in construction zones

HARRISON TWP. — Drivers told News Center 7 that speeding and reckless driving are a problem in the construction zones on I-75 in Montgomery County.

Today, troopers, deputies, and officers with Dayton Police worked to slow drivers down to reduce crashes in construction zones.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s John Bedell strapped in with state troopers in the air and on the ground for an exclusive look at what law enforcement found beginning at 6 pm on News Center 7.

TRENDING STORIES:

The project started by deputizing a group of Dayton officers on traffic details to help with this initiative.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



