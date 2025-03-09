State reps reintroduce law to protect older Ohioans from rising property taxes

OHIO — Two state lawmakers reintroduced legislation designed to protect older Ohioans from rising property taxes.

A spokesperson with the Ohio House of Representatives said representatives Thomas Hall (R-Madison Township) and Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) presented the legislation on March 5.

If passed, people who meet the following requirements will be eligible for a property tax freeze:

They must be 65 years old or older

Their income doesn’t exceed $50,000

They have owned their home for two or more years

The value of the home for the given tax year isn’t over $500,000

The representatives said the driving factor behind the legislation is recent increases in property taxes across the state.

“The goal of this bill is to ensure Ohio seniors are able to age in their homes and continue to be active participants in society,” Hall said. “This commonsense bill will directly shield vulnerable Ohioans from drastic increases in property taxes.”

“We should never be taxing seniors out of their homes,” Isaacsohn said. “By recognizing the unique challenges faced by seniors and providing them with financial relief, Ohio can become a more inclusive and supportive place to grow old.”

This legislation will be assigned a bill number and a House committee before moving forward.

