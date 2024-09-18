State leaders working on ways to help migrant drivers in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — State leaders are working on ways to help Springfield and the growing Haitian immigrant population.

It is one of the concerns people have expressed to the Springfield City Commission and echoed by Governor Mike DeWine. The concern is to make sure these immigrants have the proper education to navigate the roads safely.

As reportedly previously by News Center 7, Governor DeWine sent state troopers to Springfield to address traffic issues.

Andy Wilson, Ohio’s Director of Public Safety, said he has been working with the business community to help address Haitian driver’s education.

“We have met with local driving instructors that have developed an adult Haitian Creole driving curriculum,” he said.

