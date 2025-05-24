State, global leaders continue NATO assembly meetings today in Dayton

DAYTON — Leaders from 300 countries are here in Dayton for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson is LIVE in Downtown Dayton with the security measures in place.

As previously reported by News Center 7, security is tight in Downtown Dayton.

Roughly 16 square blocks are blocked off in Downtown Dayton.

News Center 7 spoke with Ohio leaders about why they are here.

Dayton Congressman Mike Turner was instrumental in bringing the NATO village to Dayton.

Governor Mike DeWine also noted that NATO leaders signed the Dayton Peace Accords at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to end the Bosnian War.

“This meeting, of course, falls near the 30th anniversary of the Dayton Peace Accords, which were so important to NATO’s efforts to ensure global safety,” he said.

Several international issues are being discussed this weekend.

The war between Russia and Ukraine was a focal point of those conversations with delegates.

