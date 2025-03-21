State to create Advanced Air Mobility division; to be housed in Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced it will create an “Advanced Air Mobility” division to integrate next-gen technology in the state.

“AAM is a newly emerging mode of air transportation to move both people and cargo, which requires new aircraft designs, flight technologies, and supporting infrastructure,” a media release from ODOT states.

Instead of traditional airports with long runways for takeoff and landing, new aircraft can take off and land vertically using a vertiport or landing pad,

ODOT’s AAM Division will be at the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence in Springfield.

“Co-locating the FAA’s Center for Advanced Aviation Technology at the newly built NAAMCE facility in Springfield will continue the momentum already underway in Ohio,” said AAM Director Robert Tanner.

Ohio’s use cases range from small package delivery, including medical packages, to larger cargo and passenger transport, implemented in phases, ODOT said.

