State audit reveals ex-school treasurer in Warren County owes over $44K for late fees, penalties

WARREN COUNTY — A finding for recovery of over $44,0000 has been issued against the former treasurer for an area school district, according to a press release from the Ohio Auditor of State.

Ron James owes approximately $44,222.08 for reportedly failing to pay taxes and other bills on time. This resulted in late fees, interest, and penalties, according to the release.

James was the former treasurer of Wayne Local Schools, which is located in Warren County.

“Ron James and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding, which was included in a special audit that covered financial activities at the Warren County district from Jan. 1, 2019, through Jan. 25, 2024,” the press release read.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened an investigation in February 2022 after an anonymous source said James wasn’t paying invoices on time.

SIU found approximately $41,692.21 in penalties and interest paid by Wayne Local Schools to the IRS, the Ohio Department of Taxation, and the Village of Waynesville.

These payments were “due to James’ negligence in performing his responsibilities as treasurer,” the release said.

The SIU discovered an additional $2,529.87 in interest and late fees that had been paid to different vendors.

This is becuase James reportedly failed to pay more than 60 invoices on time, according to the release.

As previously reported by News Center 7, James and his daughter, Jenae James, were acquitted on the felony charges brought against them during a bench trial in May.

Ron was initially charged with tampering with records, theft in office, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract and Jenae was charged with deception.

