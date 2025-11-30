Large investigation underway near Fairborn Sportsplex

GREENE COUNTY — There is a large law enforcement presence near the SportsPlex in Fairborn on Sunday.

Multiple deputies and officers responded around 2:36 p.m. to the 5400 block of Intrastate Drive, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies told our news crew at the scene that Mercy Health in Fairborn is blocked off and closed.

They are asking deputies to avoid Dayton Springfield Road between Black Lane and Interstate 675.

A drone is on standby to be taken up, the deputy said.

We continue to follow this developing story.

