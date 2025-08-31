Sprint car driver flown to hospital after crash at Ohio racetrack

ATTICA, Ohio — A racecar driver was flown to the hospital after a crash at an Ohio racetrack on Saturday night.

According to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, the crash happened at Attica Raceway Park in Seneca County.

Officials from the park said driver Bobby Elliot had to be flown to the hospital after complaining of back pain.

In an update shared to the Attica Raceway Park Facebook page, it was revealed that Elliot had compression fractures in his back and bruised lungs.

“We are wishing all the best for Bobby, his family, and team,” officials from the park shared on social media.

Elliot was participating in the All Star BMain sprint car event at the racetrack, WTOL reported.

