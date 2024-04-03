‘Sounded like a bomb going off;’ Car slides around turn, hits Clark County house

CLARK COUNTY — A homeowner is cleaning up after a video shows a car sliding around a turn and hitting a Clark County house Tuesday afternoon.

Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 2:10 p.m. to the 100 block of Kennedy Road on initial reports that a car crashed into a house.

A neighbor sent a security camera video to News Center 7′s Malik Patterson.

It showed a blue car sliding around a turn on a wet street. It crashed into the back of the house.

Video and photos from the scene show the car suffered front-end damage.

It also shows damage to the front door frame and cannot close.

The homeowner took Patterson inside the bedroom and the wall buckled in two places and some of the bricks came crashing through once the car hit it.

“We were in the kitchen, and it sounded like a bomb going off,” said Gary Lipscomb. “It was that loud.”

He told Patterson one of his family members was inside the house sleeping when the crash happened.

“When he came out of the room, he was like, ‘What the;’” said Lipscomb.

He told our news crew he could not believe what happened.

“You don’t even want to know when I’m not happy.”

He’s trying to figure out how to get it fixed.

“I’m getting ready to work on it to make sure no water or anything comes inside, and we’ll wait for the landlords to come and check it. See if it’s okay for us to be inside,” said Lipscomb.

He told Patterson that he planned to sleep there Tuesday night to make sure nothing else happened to the house.

