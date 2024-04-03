Firefighters respond to house fire in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in Beavercreek early Wednesday morning.

Beavercreek firefighters were dispatched at 1:10 a.m. to the 3500 block of Eastern Drive on initial reports of a house fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center that crews are at the scene, but no other details could be provided.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that fire was showing from the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene.

