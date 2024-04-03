Local

Firefighters on scene of business fire in Celina

By WHIO Staff

Firefighters on scene of business fire in Celina

CELINA — Several firefighters have responded to a business fire in Celina early Wednesday morning.

Celina firefighters were dispatched at 1:10 a.m. to Kerns Chevrolet at the 200 block of South Walnut Street on initial reports of a structure fire.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office tells News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene, but no other details are available.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

