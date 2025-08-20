Son of NFL Hall of Famer removed from UC men’s basketball team, coach says

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati has removed last year’s leading scorer from the men’s basketball team.

Jizzle James, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Edgerrin James, was removed from the team back in July.

UC head coach Wes Miller said that James “had been dealing with personal issues” this summer, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

“He is currently not a member of our basketball program. As this is a personal matter, I will have no further comment at this time,” he said.

James led UC in scoring and assists last year.

He scored 12.7 points per game and dished out 3.5 assists per game.

James was on the All-Big 12 honorable mention team last season.

He scored 14 points in UC’s win over Dayton on Dec, 20, 2024.

