60-year-old man seriously injured in motorcycle crash on I-70

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA — A 60-year-old man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 70 near the Indiana/Ohio line on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that deputies assisted a woman searching for her missing boyfriend.

His cellphone last “pinged” on I-70 westbound near the 156 marker, according to a Facebook post.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies found 60-year-old Todd George and his motorcycle in tall grass near an exit ramp.

He appeared to lose control and hit sandbags that secured a construction sign before going off the road, the sheriff’s office said.

Medics transported him to Reid Health.

George was later flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group