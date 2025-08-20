Dayton Public Schools leaders vote on new requirements for high school students using RTA buses

DAYTON — Dayton Public Schools leaders decided that there are new requirements for high school students riding RTA buses.

News Center 7's Mason Fletcher attended Dayton Public Schools' Board of Education meeting

The district got a temporary win in its legal battle against the state, which now allows high school students to use RTA buses to get to class.

However, the Board of Education implemented some expectations for their students, including having to show an ID badge to get off the bus.

“They need that to get a bus pass. When they get on the bus, they and their parents need to sign the RTA Code of Conduct in terms of how they behave,” Superintendent David Lawrence said.

One board member had some concerns about how the district can enforce those rules.

“That’s what I mean when I say that if we are not doing the work of looking into this. We create policies that do not govern everything,” William Smith said.

