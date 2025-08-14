‘Directly harms the DPS students;’ Dayton Public Schools busing lawsuit has first hearing

COLUMBUS — The Dayton Public Schools busing issue was front and center inside a Columbus courtroom Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell was inside the courtroom in Columbus on Thursday. He’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

The district’s Board of Education filed a lawsuit against the state this week regarding the new busing law. The district claims they are the only school district in the state that could have been impacted by the law, which makes it illegal for the district to provide RTA bus passes to high school students for transportation.

Now, they’ve asked a judge for a temporary restraining order.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group