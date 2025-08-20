New pizza restaurant announces opening date in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A new pizza restaurant is set to open in Montgomery County next month.

Bella Sorella Pizza announced in a social media post that it will officially open on Sept. 12.

It will be located at U.S. 40 between Esther Price and the Kleptz YMCA.

The restaurant said it will be open for dinner service only from Sept.12-15.

It will start regular lunch and dinner hours on Sept. 17.

Bella Sorella Pizza said on its website that its “passion is all about fresh food, family, and the community.”

It will specialize in wood-fired pizza.

They have been in business since 2013 as the first wood-fired pizza truck in the Dayton region. It also offers catering services, as stated on its website.

