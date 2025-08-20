Local

Wright-Patt to host active shooting training today

By WHIO Staff
WPAFB Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located in Greene and Montgomery counties and is the Dayton region's largest employer. (HANDOUT)
W.A.F.B. — If you see extra emergency crews at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WAFB) today, it’s just a drill.

The 88th Air Base Wing announced on social media that WPAFB will conduct an active-shooting exercise today.

The goal is to test and evaluate the emergency response procedures while assessing base safety and security measures, according to the Facebook post.

If you live near or work at the base, you should expect the following changes:

  • Heavier traffic at gates due to possible closures and heightened screenings
  • Temporary road closures around the base
  • Simulated gunfire and increased presence of armed Airmen
  • Enhanced security measures throughout the installation
  • Activation of the “Giant Voice” system and alert sirens
  • Electronic notifications related to the exercise

People should not call 911.

The base said this is a scheduled event, and local agencies have been notified.

