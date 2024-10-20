Thieves use forklift to steal an Ohio ATM

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Police are looking for someone who used a stolen forklift to steal a bank ATM in North Canton.
North Canton Police said in a release posted on Facebook that they were dispatched to Fifth Third Bank on reports of a theft at 4:03 a.m. on Oct. 15.
Officers went to the bank to find the forklift abandoned behind the building, along with debris from the ATM.
The forklift was stolen from a Wendy’s construction site around 3 a.m. about half a mile away from the bank, according to police.
The ATM was valued at $26,000 and the contents potential loss was $44,826 in cash, according to a release.
The theft remains under investigation by the North Canton Police Department.
