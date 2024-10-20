Local

Thieves use forklift to steal an Ohio ATM

By WHIO Staff

Forklift ATM Stolen North Canton Photo courtesy of North Canton Police Department on Facebook. (North Canton Police Department)

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — Police are looking for someone who used a stolen forklift to steal a bank ATM in North Canton.

North Canton Police said in a release posted on Facebook that they were dispatched to Fifth Third Bank on reports of a theft at 4:03 a.m. on Oct. 15.

Officers went to the bank to find the forklift abandoned behind the building, along with debris from the ATM.

The forklift was stolen from a Wendy’s construction site around 3 a.m. about half a mile away from the bank, according to police.

The ATM was valued at $26,000 and the contents potential loss was $44,826 in cash, according to a release.

The theft remains under investigation by the North Canton Police Department.

