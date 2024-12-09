Some on edge after 2 students punched while walking near UD housing

DAYTON — Students are worried after two people were punched walking down the street at a local university.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with some University of Dayton students. Hear why a few are on edge tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two students were assaulted near UD housing around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Caldwell and Brown streets, according to a previous News Center 7 story.

They told UD Public Safety officers that two unknown males pulled as they were talking down the street. Both got out of a sedan and punched the students in the head.

One student said she feels safe but always alert.

“I got to be a little more aware of what I’m going through,” said Senior Nora Jeske.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



