Almost 1500 without power in Miami Valley

GREENE COUNTY — Several people are without power after an outage Sunday night.
As of 9:09 p.m., approximately 1,459 people across the Miami Valley are without power, according to the AES Ohio outage map.
This includes 1,447 AES Ohio customers in Greene County.
AES Ohio’s website indicates that most of the outages appear to be northeast of Kil-Kare Raceway.
It’s affecting people in the areas of Hilltop Road and Fairground Road.
We will update this story.
