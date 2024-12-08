2 students punched while walking near UD housing, campus police say

DAYTON — Campus police are investigating after two students said they were assaulted near University of Dayton housing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The assault took place around 230 a.m. on Dec. 8 in the area of Caldwell and Brown streets, according to the university’s department of public safety.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two students told officers that as they walked down the sidewalk two unknown males pulled up, got out of a sedan, and punched each of them in the head.

The students said the suspects ran away when they saw officers.

If you have information about this incident or see any suspicious or criminal behavior, contact the UD Department of Public Safety at (937) 229-2121.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



