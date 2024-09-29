Some cities to provide brush cleanup services after storm

MIAMI VALLEY — Cities throughout the Miami Valley will be offering brush cleanup services in the coming weeks.

These services come after remnants of Hurricane Helene brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the Miami Valley on Friday.

The City of Centerville has scheduled a one-time brush collection during the week of Oct. 7.

Residential brush drop-off hours have been extended from Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 11. Community members can drop off brush from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The City of Miamisburg will have public works crews out starting Monday, Sept. 30, to collect storm debris, according to a spokesperson from the city.

The city asks residents not to put full-size trees or stumps on the curb. Those with questions are asked to call the Miamisburg Public Works Department at (937) 847-6635.

The City of Xenia will begin storm debris cleanup on Monday, Sept. 30.

Residents are asked to bring trees and limbs to the “devil strip” so they can removed.

The City of Kettering Yard Drbris Center is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday. For more information, click here.

