Snoop Dogg to perform at area ballpark

CINCINNATI — Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will perform a post-game concert at Great American Ball Park.

The concert will follow the Reds vs Phillies game on Aug. 11.

Anyone with a ticket to the game can stay for the post-game concert.

Fans who want an up-close view of the concert from the field can buy a special Snoop Dogg Pit Field package.

