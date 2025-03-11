Snoop Dogg to perform at area ballpark

CINCINNATI — Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg will perform a post-game concert at Great American Ball Park.
The concert will follow the Reds vs Phillies game on Aug. 11.
Anyone with a ticket to the game can stay for the post-game concert.
Fans who want an up-close view of the concert from the field can buy a special Snoop Dogg Pit Field package.
