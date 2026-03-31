Strong storms possible Tuesday

DAYTON — A cold front is held up over the Great Lakes. The question is if the front will sag far enough south to cause the threat of severe weather in the Maimi Valley. Depending on how far south the front goes, most of the Valley will remain dry. There looks to be a minimal threat south of I70.

Late afternoon and evening hours will be the best chance for stronger to severe storms, ranging from 2 PM to 7 PM.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The Storm Predicition Center out of Norman, OK has the northern half of the Miami Valley under a slight risk, a level 2 of 5 for an isolated severe storm. This means one or two severe storms possible. The southern half of the Valley is under a level 1 of 5, a marginal risk.

SPC Outlook

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Damaging winds over 60 MPH and large hail an inch in diameter are the main threats, but the threats remain low. Remain weather aware and make sure you have multiple ways to be alerted if severe weather occurs.

©2026 Cox Media Group