‘Sirens were going off,’ Neighbors recount hours-long standoff in Kettering

KETTERING — Neighbors watched as SWAT worked to get a man out of a home Sunday morning.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson spoke with a neighbor. She describes how unusual it is to hear sirens in a peaceful and quiet neighborhood tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

The standoff started around 7 a.m. when police responded to a house in the 3100 block of Bulah Avenue for a disturbance. A person had barricaded themselves inside the home.

Ashley Yonkers told Patterson that police asked everybody to stay inside their homes.

“They asked everybody to head back to their houses and stop loitering around.” she said.

A police spokesperson confirmed to News Center 7 Sunday afternoon that a person was taken into custody.

