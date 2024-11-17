Local neighborhood among best suburbs to live in Ohio

A local neighborhood has made the list as one of the best suburbs to live in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Ohio using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live.

TRENDING STORIES:

Niche ranks places to live based on factors including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.

Oakwood ranked No. 5 due to its highly-rated public schools and its “sparse suburban” feel.

Here are the Top 10 best suburbs to live in, in the Buckeye State, according to Niche:

The full list of suburbs that made the cut can be viewed here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



