Local neighborhood among best suburbs to live in Ohio

A local neighborhood has made the list as one of the best suburbs to live in Ohio.
Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Ohio using data from Niche’s 2024 Best Places to Live.
Niche ranks places to live based on factors including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.
Oakwood ranked No. 5 due to its highly-rated public schools and its “sparse suburban” feel.
Here are the Top 10 best suburbs to live in, in the Buckeye State, according to Niche:
The full list of suburbs that made the cut can be viewed here.
