‘Should be cleaned up by now;’ Deadly building collapse now under investigation by police

ST. MARYS — News Center 7’s I-Team has uncovered new information about the deadly building collapse in Auglaize County last month.

News Center 7's John Bedell spent the day looking into the investigation

Two men were working on repairing the building along East Spring Street when it gave way on July 31.

Christopher R. Brown, 41, of St. Marys, was killed.

Two weeks ago today, St. Mary’s police said they didn’t have an investigation into this building collapse. Now the departments said that’s changed.

News Center 7’s I-Team learned that the work being done when the building collapsed was not properly permitted.

The building’s owner hired them and previously told the I-Team he knew about structural problems before the collapse.

Rob England is the Chief Building Official for the Miami County Department of Development, but his work takes him all over the Miami Valley.

“That would be the Miami County Department of Development. We’re under contract with the City of Saint Marys to do the building inspection for new construction,” England said. “Or new repairs to commercial buildings.”

“Once a certificate of occupancy has been issued or if it’s an existing building, that is the authority of the fire department,” England added.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

