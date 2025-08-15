‘You can run, but you can’t hide;’ 2 most wanted sex offenders arrested

BUTLER COUNTY — Two of Butler County’s most wanted sex offenders were recently arrested after “coordinated enforcement operations.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Latimore, 58, and Matthew Ledford, 39, were arrested this week, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. (From

TRENDING STORIES:

An anonymous tip led investigators to Latimore’s place of work on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said Latimore was initially convicted on voyeurism involving a 14-year-old in 2014.

He was wanted for failure to verify current residence, which is a violation of Ohio’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification (SORN) requirements.

Detectives and SORN deputies went to Latimore’s place of work and arrested him without incident around 3 p.m.

On Thursday, Butler County sheriff’s deputies and the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Task Force (B.U.R.N) conducted a court-authorized search warrant at Ledford’s house.

Ledford was initially convicted of gross sexual imposition involving a child under 10.

The sheriff’s office said he was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, including failure to verify current residence, two counts of failure to appear, and obstructing official business.

“There’s a timeless saying — you can run, but you can’t hide. Not turning yourself in only delays the inevitable,” Jones said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group