Shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals across the Miami Valley

BEAVERCREEK — Some shoppers are up early this morning to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is at Target, where people are lining up to take advantage of the Black Friday deals. Catch her report of News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Shoppers are showing up early at the Target at Fairfield Commons because the first 100 people will get a tote bag of gifts.

Retail experts say many of the deals available during Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the same, and this is the best time to get those deals.

“Buy it the second that it goes on sale, because popular toys are typically not going to last past Cyber Monday,” Stephanie Carls with RetailMeNot said.

RetailMeNot found that 65% of consumers are shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and more shoppers are being intentional about their shopping.

“See what are your actual needs before you just go out and probably get blinded by some of these different deals,” Carls said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group