1 in custody after fight outside Trotwood bar

TROTWOOD — One person is in custody after a fight outside of a Trotwood Bar.
Trotwood police responded to a disturbance at Sheiks Restaurant and Lounge, located at 4183 Salem Ave, early Friday morning.
Around 2:37 a.m., crews dropped a signal 99, or a county-wide call for assistance.
The signal 99 was cancelled shortly after at 2:40 a.m., according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
One person is in custody at this time, according to the sergeant.
News Center 7 will continue following this developing story.
