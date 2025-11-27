Winter Storm Watch issued ahead of weekend snow

DAYTON, OH — Snow is on the way! A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Mercer, Darke, Wayne, and Randolph counties for this weekend. I expect additional winter weather alerts to be posted further east and south as we get closer to the event. Main messaging today is prepare for impacts to travel Saturday and Sunday.

TIMELINE: Snow should move in Saturday afternoon and evening. It will get heavier overnight Saturday. Early Sunday morning, temperatures rise leading to either a very wet snow or a complete changeover to rain for at least the southern half of the area. Temperatures quickly fall again on Sunday transitioning us back to snow.

ACCUMULATION: Widespread 3-5 inches of snow looks likely for the area highlighted in dark blue. 1-3″ further south. There is greater uncertainty in the snowfall accumulation numbers south of I-70 due to potential mixing with or changeover to rain for part of the event.

TRAVEL IMPACTS: Expect roads to become snow covered Saturday evening and overnight. Road crews, warmer temperatures, and daylight will improve road conditions Sunday morning. However, as temperatures drop off again Sunday afternoon and evening, refreeze issues will develop. Roads may still be slick in spots Monday morning.

We don’t have many newscasts over the next few days, so we’ll do our best to keep you updated online. I’ll have brand new data, accumulation numbers, and impacts on Newscenter 7 tonight at 11.