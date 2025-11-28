State troopers investigating crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash in Clark County on Thursday night.

The crash happened in the area of County Line Road and Urbana Road around 8:30 p.m., an Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

