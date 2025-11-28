Man wanted for escape, drug charges found hiding in camper in Preble County

BUTLER COUNTY/PREBLE COUNTY — A man wanted for escape and drug charges was taken into custody.
News Center 7 previously reported that the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was looking for 27-year-old Marcus Benjamin Moore.
Moore was wanted for escape and aggravated possession of drugs charges.
After several days of being on the run, authorities found Moore hiding in a camper on a property in Preble County on Nov. 26.
“Thanks to the relentless pursuit and determination of our Road Patrol deputies, his run is officially over,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.
