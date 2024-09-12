Sheriff’s office warns of phone scam from fake Greene County deputies

GREENE COUNTY — A sheriff’s office has warned people of a growing phone scam involving fake deputies.

Calls have been to made people identifying themselves as members of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, according to a social media post.

They tell the caller they have confidential documents and should call them back at the number provided.

“Greene County Sheriff’s Office would never go over confidential documents over the phone. If this happens, you know it is a scam,” they said on Facebook. “To protect yourself, please hang up on these callers immediately and don’t call them back.”

They added that scammers are spoofing their numbers to make it legit.

